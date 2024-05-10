Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 26,712 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $201,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMETEK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after purchasing an additional 674,549 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,586,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,410,000 after buying an additional 252,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,362,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,078,000 after acquiring an additional 96,793 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,811,000 after acquiring an additional 496,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,079,000 after acquiring an additional 77,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME stock opened at $169.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day moving average is $166.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

