Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Up 8.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.10. 350,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 613,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 606,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,813 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $835.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

