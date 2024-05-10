Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $37,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $262,236.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,345 shares in the company, valued at $315,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,903. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $209.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.66. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PEN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.