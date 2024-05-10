Lincoln National Corp Purchases 241 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays cut Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $352.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

