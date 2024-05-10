Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,444,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

