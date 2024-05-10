Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Target Price to $20.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.82. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

