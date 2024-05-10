STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Raised to $55.00 at Mizuho

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 0.80.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 17.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 415.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.