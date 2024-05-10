RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Raised to $4.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

REAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

REAL stock remained flat at $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 264,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,135. The stock has a market cap of $447.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

