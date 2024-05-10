Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $506.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.69. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 218,371 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

