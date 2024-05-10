Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TGLS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sidoti cut shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

TGLS opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.93 million. Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after purchasing an additional 965,316 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 232.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,603 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 342,451 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 0.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 902,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 302,163 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

