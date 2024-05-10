Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

AVNT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Get Avient alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AVNT

Avient Price Performance

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Avient by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 50,811.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.