Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $180.57 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $180,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $1,948,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,001,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $1,948,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,001,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total transaction of $599,627.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,433,560.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,066,617 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $708.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $778.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $678.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

