KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,228,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 102,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $184,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE KKR opened at $102.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

