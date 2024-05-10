Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance
Shares of TCMD stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $332.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.99.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tactile Systems Technology
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.