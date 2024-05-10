The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Purchases $32,530.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Hersh Kozlov bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bancorp stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

