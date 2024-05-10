Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ VTYX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,560. The stock has a market cap of $288.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $40.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTYX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

