Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sotherly Hotels updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 9,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,546. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Saturday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.