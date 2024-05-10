Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.5 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.06.

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 437,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,649. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Certara has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $22.65.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

