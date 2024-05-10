CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.50.

CCL Industries stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$70.73. The company had a trading volume of 329,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,159. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.50. The company has a market cap of C$11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

In related news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,799 shares of company stock valued at $21,357,228. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

