Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.110-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.8 million-$73.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.8 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.09.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs
Astera Labs Trading Up 0.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs
In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.