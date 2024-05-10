Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.110-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.8 million-$73.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.8 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Astera Labs Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

ALAB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.08. 1,825,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,519. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

