TD Securities Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$160.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$144.63.

TSE CTC.A traded down C$1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting C$144.07. 463,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$126.25 and a 12-month high of C$189.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.11.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

