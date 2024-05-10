Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Raised to C$12.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.83.

CAS stock traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$10.25. 222,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$9.10 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cascades will post 0.5796652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

