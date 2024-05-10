TD Securities Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$108.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.72.

Get iA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

IAG stock traded up C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$91.36. The company had a trading volume of 380,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.3410758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.