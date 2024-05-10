Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$10.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.21.

Shares of TSE CPLF traded up C$1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.91. The company had a trading volume of 293,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,451. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52 week low of C$4.94 and a 52 week high of C$9.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.22. The stock has a market cap of C$659.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

