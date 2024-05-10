Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 527,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,433. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.