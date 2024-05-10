Raymond James Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$8.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CEU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.36.

Shares of TSE CEU traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 851,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.24. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$6.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.95.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6391403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 477,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$2,255,673.84. In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 477,897 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$2,255,673.84. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

