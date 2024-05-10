Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.0 million-$428.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.0 million. Intapp also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Intapp stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. 1,529,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,330. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $253,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,738,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,397,016.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $253,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,738,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,397,016.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at $25,660,782.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,111,704 shares of company stock worth $258,193,485. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

