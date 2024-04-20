Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Cormark

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Valeura Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE VLE opened at C$5.82 on Tuesday. Valeura Energy has a one year low of C$1.57 and a one year high of C$6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$601.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 156.29%. The business had revenue of C$231.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Valeura Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valeura Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$466,450.00. In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$466,450.00. Also, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$5,520,000.00. Company insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

