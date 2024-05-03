Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,979 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $96,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $416.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

