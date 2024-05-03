Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 192,418 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,418 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Target worth $100,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $158.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

