Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

ACLS opened at $106.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,127,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,977,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.