Cannell & Co. Purchases Shares of 12,000 Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,974,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 389,682 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 185.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 734,032 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 2,086,366.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 62,591 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

Shares of UROY opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.96 million, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.76.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.