2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

2U stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. 2U has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $4.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. On average, analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in 2U by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 2U by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

