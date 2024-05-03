Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 100,388 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.27% of Cohu worth $105,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cohu by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cohu by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cohu by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $30.34 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

