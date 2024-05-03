Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $194.00 at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY stock opened at $149.60 on Friday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $230.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,794.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,547 shares of company stock worth $9,356,359. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

