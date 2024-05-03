Triumph Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,349,000 after purchasing an additional 325,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 594,034 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,777,000 after acquiring an additional 468,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,830,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,124,000 after acquiring an additional 748,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,715 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

