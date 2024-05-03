Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

ITRI opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. Itron has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

