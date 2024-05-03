Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 58,469 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $103,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock worth $2,892,832,080. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

