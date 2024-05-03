OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $53.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

Get OneMain alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMF

OneMain Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,638,000 after buying an additional 125,032 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,106 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 177,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 367,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.