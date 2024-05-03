Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded to Sell at Argus

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

PARA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PARA

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 137,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 8.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.