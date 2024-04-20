Royal Bank of Canada Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$173.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$173.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Cormark raised their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from C$209.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$186.38.

TSE:TFII opened at C$196.65 on Tuesday. TFI International has a one year low of C$137.36 and a one year high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$206.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$180.86.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total transaction of C$4,033,480.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total value of C$4,033,480.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 68,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,112 and sold 52,706 shares valued at $11,109,229. 5.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

