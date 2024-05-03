Berenberg Bank Boosts HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 830

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 830 ($10.43) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.17) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.54) to GBX 660 ($8.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 831.69 ($10.45).

Get HSBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSBA

HSBC Trading Up 1.1 %

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBA stock opened at GBX 705 ($8.86) on Tuesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 572.90 ($7.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 712.30 ($8.95). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 628.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 619.68. The stock has a market cap of £133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 5,274.73%.

Insider Activity at HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($670,385.83). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.