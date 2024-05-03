CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Insider Buys £20,700 in Stock

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Richard Gray bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £20,700 ($26,001.76).

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON CTPE opened at GBX 464 ($5.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 450.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 455.98. The company has a market cap of £332.92 million, a PE ratio of 2,442.11 and a beta of 0.75. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 406 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 534 ($6.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

CT Private Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. CT Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,736.84%.

About CT Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.