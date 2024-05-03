CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.42. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.