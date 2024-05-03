StockNews.com Upgrades Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

