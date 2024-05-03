Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,233.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,249.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,278.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1,180.90. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,518.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after buying an additional 360,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after buying an additional 95,421 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 66,876 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

