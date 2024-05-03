J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

SJM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.7 %

SJM stock opened at $112.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.68. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

