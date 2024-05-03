Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.10.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

