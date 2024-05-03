StockNews.com Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

RLJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NYSE RLJ opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

