Scotiabank Trims Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Target Price to C$48.50

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$55.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.07.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUS opened at C$39.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.14. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$33.18 and a twelve month high of C$47.39.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.7672493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

